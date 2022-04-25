Ahuriri Rock Pool Development Trust project manager Graham Duncan has had international interest in the development. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Ahuriri Rock Pool Development Trust proposal has had interest from as far afield as London and Germany as it begins its feasibility study.

The Ahuriri Rock Pool Development Trust aims to revitalise the Hardinge Rd beachfront by constructing a saltwater pools complex with a natural groyne breakwater with rocks taken from Haumoana.

Trust project manager Graham Duncan said he has had phone calls from across the country while he has even been approached by Kiwis living and working overseas.

He said Kerry Lane, a Kiwi who operates a distribution company in Germany and London, had heard about the project and had approached him to share his support while visiting Napier.

"He has often wondered why something like what is now being proposed hadn't happened years ago.

"It just shows you that these things are widespread, I couldn't believe that."

He has also been contacted by the owners of some land at the Wainui Bay Inlet who had heard of the proposal who were interested in helping provide golden sand if there was any shortfall in the amount supplied.

"They are amazed at what is being proposed for the City of Napier".

He has already secured 1000 tonnes of golden sand from Tarakohe in Golden Bay through Solly Contractors Ltd, ready for delivery if the plan is successfully funded.

He said he has been in touch with Stephen Chittock, who has a significant share in the ownership of the Heated Rock Pools at Brighton Beach in Dunedin.

He said Chittock had strongly expressed his support, saying the project would be great for tourism growth and would play a major part in minimising erosion along the ahuriri beach coastline.

He said Chittock would be coming to meet the board and consultants some time in September.

"I'm getting calls all the time, mainly from locals because they have an investment in this place, but I've only had a couple of negatives."

Duncan had earlier said he also hoped for Maori input on the project.

"I want to bring two representatives from the Maori groups of Hawke's Bay onto our trust board."

The total cost of the Ahuriri Rock Pools project was predicted to be $10 million to $15m if it goes ahead.