Inspired board game created by Hastings business owner brings double the fun

Antony Clark and daughter Lola test out the cornhole wall art. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hastings business has had national and international success with the invention of a cornhole board that doubles as wall art when not in use.

Your Decal Shop founder Antony Clark created Display & Play Cornhole Wall Art in December, three days after having the idea.

Cornhole is a game in which two players challenge each other to throw weighted bags into a hole in a board.

The problem, Antony says is that when it isn't in use it is just a large board to store, so the Your Decal Shop team thought they could fill the hole and turn the board into a large piece of art for when it isn't in use.

The idea came about when Antony was sitting in his backyard thinking it needed some art to brighten the place up.

Then he wondered if the art could double as an interactive game which could easily be stored on the wall.

"I jumped out of my seat, ran into the workshop, and started designing. I wanted to test myself to see how fast I could get this concept from the first initial idea to a final product.

"Within 48 hours I had fully created the vision that I had in my mind."

When not in use the game becomes a piece of hanging wall art. Photo / Paul Taylor

The artwork is created in-house with design software and the plywood is cut with a CNC machine before going into the flatbed printer which adds the designs.

Boards are then assembled by hand with magnets to hold the circle that fills the hole, and hinged legs.

"This looks so impressive as the grains of the plywood show through the designs to give a really unique look."

After some testing with family and friends the product was launched just three days after the idea came to mind on December 21, 2020.

Just a few days before Christmas the product proved to be a last-minute gift and since the launch over 200 have been sold all over the country and internationally.

With an option to upload a personal image for the board, large companies, wineries and breweries have purchased orders printed with their own logos.

"Customers love the versatility of the product, being able to interact with the artwork and having it so readily available to play a game at any time. They love the fact that it looks great stored on the wall using some of their favourite designs from our decals and art prints.

"Even customers that have never played the game before, commented on the fact that it is so simple and easy to play yet so addictive and fun for absolutely any age."