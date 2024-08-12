That includes erecting a new 55m-tall stack (chimney) and scrubber system to replace three old and smaller stacks - two of which are painted red and white and have become something of a local landmark off State Highway 51.
Those redundant stacks will be dropped in the coming weeks, if all goes to plan.
The upgrades have also seen a new converter installed, which is a giant structure for making sulphuric acid.
That acid is sent from the acid plant (at the southern end of the site) to the manufacture building, where it is mixed with phosphate rock, which is imported from “various countries” within Africa, Asia and Australasia.
“We grind that [phosphate rock] up into a flour or talcum powder-like consistency to increase the surface area and that enables the acid to react with the phosphate,” Gray said.
That mixture goes through a series of machines, including an oven, producing world-class fertiliser.
