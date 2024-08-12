A separate project has been carried out during the shutdown period installing a new roof on the manufacture building, following damage from a fire in September 2022.

That fire, combined with serious flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023, which shut down production for a matter of months, has meant a difficult few years for the company.

Ravensdown works manager Tony Gray said the current upgrades marked a milestone and the plant would be operational again by mid-September.

“We have turned a corner and broken the back of cyclone recovery work and the two major capital improvement works, so we are in a good position to ensure our future,” he said.

Ravensdown works manager Tony Gray (right) and contractor Mike Finlayson, from Artifex, inside the manufacture building. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

“We are committed to the region and wouldn’t be making this kind of investment unless we saw confidence in the site.”

Ravendsown is a co-operative owned by farmers and the business operates three plants in Napier, Christchurch and Dunedin.

The Napier plant employs about 60 people and is the company’s largest by far and also the largest fertiliser factory in the country.

Ravensdown did not shed any staff during the cyclone but went through a restructure earlier this year, including losing a “handful” of workers at its Napier plant.

It was announced last week that the company was considering stopping fertiliser production at its Dunedin plant.

‘Like baking a cake’

Gray explained the fertiliser process at Awatoto was “very much like baking a cake”.

The plant uses sulphur imported from Canada and delivered via Napier Port to make sulphuric acid.

A mountain of sulphur stored at Ravensdown. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

That acid is sent from the acid plant (at the southern end of the site) to the manufacture building, where it is mixed with phosphate rock, which is imported from “various countries” within Africa, Asia and Australasia.

“We grind that [phosphate rock] up into a flour or talcum powder-like consistency to increase the surface area and that enables the acid to react with the phosphate,” Gray said.

That mixture goes through a series of machines, including an oven, producing world-class fertiliser.

