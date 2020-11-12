Information centre set up for flood-affected residents in Napier

Information and advice centre set up to help flood-affected residents in Napier. Photo / File

An information and advice centre has been set up to help flood-affected residents in Napier.

The centre, at 128 Kennedy Rd, Marewa, has been set up by Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group to provide information directly from representatives from local and national agencies.

The public can visit the centre to find out what support is available to help them recover from the floods, says Napier mayor Kirsten Wise.

"We know this is a very unsettling time for our community, and getting appropriate advice and information is critical in helping people work out what to do next."



The centre will be open from 10am to 7pm for the next seven days, but hours may change depending on demand.



People can also ring the emergency welfare number – 0800 422 923 – to speak to someone about their welfare needs.