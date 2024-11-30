Teina, 12, from Kowhai School, swimming at Napier Aquatic Centre. Photo / Supplied

The No Limits Paratriathlon returned to Napier Aquatic Centre on November 28, bringing together 67 competitors from Fairhaven, Kowhai, and Satellite schools.

In just its second year, the inclusive event showcased its growth, jumping from 26 entries in 2023 to 39 solo plus 10 team entries this year.

Celebrating diversity in sport, the No Limits Paratriathlon also received the 2024 Recreation Aotearoa Aquatics Innovation Award for its mission: “Every child, regardless of their abilities, deserves a chance to participate in sport.”

One of those children is Haart, 11, who is non-verbal and faces challenges related to autism and global developmental delay.

His mother, TK, said the event was a powerful moment for their family.