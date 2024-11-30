Advertisement
Inclusivity: No Limits Paratriathlon in Napier grows to 67 competitors

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
Teina, 12, from Kowhai School, swimming at Napier Aquatic Centre. Photo / Supplied

The No Limits Paratriathlon returned to Napier Aquatic Centre on November 28, bringing together 67 competitors from Fairhaven, Kowhai, and Satellite schools.

In just its second year, the inclusive event showcased its growth, jumping from 26 entries in 2023 to 39 solo plus 10 team entries this year.

Celebrating diversity in sport, the No Limits Paratriathlon also received the 2024 Recreation Aotearoa Aquatics Innovation Award for its mission: “Every child, regardless of their abilities, deserves a chance to participate in sport.”

One of those children is Haart, 11, who is non-verbal and faces challenges related to autism and global developmental delay.

His mother, TK, said the event was a powerful moment for their family.

“As his parents, we were so proud to see him participate. Giving children who often miss out on events like this the chance to get amongst it is just the best.”

She said Haart proudly showed off his medal to everyone and “even threw it over the fence for their neighbour to see”.

Haart, 11, who is non-verbal and faces challenges related to autism, celebrates his triumphs at Napier Aquatic Centre.
For Kath Carswell from Fairhaven School, the event was memorable for its inclusivity.

“The kids were all buzzing about the event – the medals were super special, and they loved their gifts too.”

Manager at Napier Aquatic Centre Hayden Kennedy said the No Limits Paratriathlon will return.

“[It] is here to stay, making a lasting impact on the lives of children and families across the region.”

The next event is scheduled for November 27, next year.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with schools and kura, families, carers and whānau across Hawke’s Bay to assist in breaking down barriers in the world of aquatics and multisport,” said Kennedy.

Young students celebrate the spirit of inclusion at the No Limits Paratriathlon.
Young students celebrate the spirit of inclusion at the No Limits Paratriathlon.





