Inclusive band Mutes from Mars to perform in Hawke’s Bay this month

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
Mutes from Mars are Gabe Ashby (drums), Jared Barrington (drums), Lisa Hannam (vocals and bass guitar), Miranda Mills (vocals), Sam Benge (musical director and lead guitar) Jonathan Gill (percussion and harp).

Resilience and art come together in the band Mutes from Mars. The group of musicians with disabilities is set to perform in Hawke’s Bay on November 28.

The band will perform two gigs. One in the afternoon at Hohepa Clive for people with intellectual disorders and an evening event at Napier’s Paisley Stage.

“It’s a unique band because of the diversity of abilities and disabilities,” said Gabriel Friedlander-Joosten, singer, songwriter and keyboardist for the band.

Formed 15 years ago, Mutes from Mars started as part of a drama programme by A Supported Life, which supports adults with learning disabilities.

“The range of disability within the band is from Down syndrome, autism, brain injury through to general intellectual disability or developmental delay,” said Stuart Spackman, founder of A Supported Life.

Today they have three albums, countless performances under their belt, and a mission to inspire others with their talent.

“I am here to prove that there are no limits to realising your potential,” said Friedlander-Joosten.

He sees the band as a way to challenge perceptions of what people with special needs can achieve.

“I love that as when it comes to music if you have talent, it doesn’t matter if you have a disability – you are making music and expressing yourself," he said.

“Music is a language in itself, and a song can touch people in so many different ways.”

'Music is the therapy,' said Gabriel Friedlander-Joosten.
Vocalist and songwriter Miranda Mills used to perform on the streets and said that the band represents freedom.

“Mutes from Mars has created a safe environment for me to perform, to sing and dance,” she said.

During concerts, she often tells audiences with intellectual disabilities: “If I can do this, you can too. You can achieve your dreams as I have.”

Lisa Hannam, the band’s guitarist, joined the group to work with other musicians and develop her instrument skills.

“Music makes me happy and that makes everyone happy in our audience.”

The band’s music, a mix of covers and original songs, is rooted in their personal experiences of love, loss and aspiration.

Their latest album, The Neon Sky, features eight tracks, including My Friend, which is now up on Spotify and is a tribute written by Miranda about her partner.

“The one imperative is to get everyone up on the floor, dancing and having a good time,” said Spackman.

For Friedlander-Joosten, the band’s performances aren’t just about fun, they are also therapeutic.

“My lifelong goal is to be a music therapist, and I have achieved something of this with the Mutes. Music is the language, and it is the therapy,” he said.

