Mutes from Mars are Gabe Ashby (drums), Jared Barrington (drums), Lisa Hannam (vocals and bass guitar), Miranda Mills (vocals), Sam Benge (musical director and lead guitar) Jonathan Gill (percussion and harp).
Resilience and art come together in the band Mutes from Mars. The group of musicians with disabilities is set to perform in Hawke’s Bay on November 28.
The band will perform two gigs. One in the afternoon at Hohepa Clive for people with intellectual disorders and an evening event at Napier’s Paisley Stage.
“It’s a unique band because of the diversity of abilities and disabilities,” said Gabriel Friedlander-Joosten, singer, songwriter and keyboardist for the band.
Formed 15 years ago, Mutes from Mars started as part of a drama programme by A Supported Life, which supports adults with learning disabilities.
“The range of disability within the band is from Down syndrome, autism, brain injury through to general intellectual disability or developmental delay,” said Stuart Spackman, founder of A Supported Life.