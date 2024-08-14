Advertisement
Updated

Incident around Hawke’s Bay Expressway closes roads

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Kennedy Rd is closed in both directions between Kennedy Road off-ramp and Downing Avenue.

Part of the Hawke’s Bay Expressway is closed after an incident that has left one person in a critical condition on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene around 10.50am and closed part of Kennedy Rd and State Highway 2 in Pirimai, Napier.

Kennedy Rd is closed in both directions between Kennedy Rd off-ramp and Downing Ave.

The Kennedy Rd overpass will also be closed between Taradale Rd and the Kennedy Rd off-ramp.

A police spokesperson said, “diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.”

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle and one person was treated and transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

It’s the second closure of the Expressway on the same stretch in two days.

State Highway 2 was closed between Meeanee Rd and Taradale Rd for roughly three hours on Wednesday after one person was critically injured in a two vehicle crash.

Police were called to the crash, near the Kennedy Road off-ramp, around 12pm and traffic diversions were put in place.

Hato Hone St John responded to the crash with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.”One patient was assessed at the scene and was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition.”

