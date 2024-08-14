Incident around Hawke’s Bay Expressway closes roads

Kennedy Rd is closed in both directions between Kennedy Road off-ramp and Downing Avenue.

Part of the Hawke’s Bay Expressway is closed after an incident that has left one person in a critical condition on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene around 10.50am and closed part of Kennedy Rd and State Highway 2 in Pirimai, Napier.

The Kennedy Rd overpass will also be closed between Taradale Rd and the Kennedy Rd off-ramp.

A police spokesperson said, “diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.”