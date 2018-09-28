The inaugural flight was slightly delayed leaving New Plymouth to allow time to cut cake, but was welcomed by a powhiri when it touched down in Napier.
Last minute changes meant Originair had to call on Air Chathams to provide a plane for the trip, although Originair's own aircraft will fly the route from next weekend.
In Napier, Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the new route was absolutely fantastic.
"In the regions we can be isolated from each other, it's great to be head over for the weekend to see a rugby match or concert."