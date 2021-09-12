In pictures: Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market keeps it on the level for its return

A small crowd of people wait to get entry into the market, which was restricted to 100 people at a time. Photo / Paul Taylor

The popular Hawke's Bay Farmers Market in Hastings attracted a strong crowd - as much as it was allowed to at least - during its first event at alert level 2.

Organisers said it was great to be back at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana on Sunday morning after being unable to operate at alert levels 3 and 4.

"It is so lovely," Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market chairwoman Kaye Pratt said.

"We worked at level 2 last year and we were hoping the same rules as last year would apply (in terms of number of people) but they haven't so we are just working within the restrictions."

Under the current restrictions, outdoor gatherings and events must be restricted to 100 people at alert level 2.

It meant a line formed outside the market for the first couple of hours on Sunday as organisers monitored the numbers.

"Our customers are very loyal to us and people have been happy to wait."

She said people had been very understanding and happy to obey the restrictions.

Pratt, who runs a cupcake stall, said the market featured a wide range of great food and drinks on Sunday including bread, sweets, plenty of veges and fruit, coffee, honey, hemp oil and everything in between.

The market runs from 8.30am to 12.30pm each Sunday.