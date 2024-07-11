Advertisement
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Impact Pro Wrestling: Hawke’s Bay to host NZ’s first flyweight final

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
Hawke's Bay Today reporter Michell Hageman also kind of known loosely as Mighty Mitch goes er toe to toe against Impact Pro Wrestling fly weight championship contender ACJ.

Get ready to don your luchador mask and play that John Cena theme song because New Zealand’s first-ever Flyweight Wrestling Champion will be crowned in Napier this October.

Reporter ‘Mighty Mitch’ Hageman bravely takes to the mats and discovers the Hawke’s Bay wrestling renaissance is only getting started.

It’s only been a short time since Impact Pro Wrestling hit the ground running in Hawke’s Bay, and one could say they’ve gone from strength to strength, both literally and figuratively.

Matches have been described as “hard-hitting, high-flying, unpredictable,” so you can understand a slight degree of hesitancy for this reporter and novice sportsman to give it a go.

Palms sweating and stomach churning, he makes his way towards the training mat at the Mayfair School hall, ready to take on another flyweight hopeful known as ACJ.

With a black coat reminiscent of an undertaker’s and a steel gaze to make Hulk Hogan blush, ACJ was ready to rumble.

The reporter needn’t worry, though, as he was under the expert eye of promoter and trainer David Gerbault, who has 20 years of wrestling experience.

“I moved back to Hawke’s Bay just before Covid and set up a wrestling training school and live promotion events as well,” he said.

By day, he’s a bureau manager for the Hastings Citizens Advice Bureau, and by night, he’s taking on the double life personality of the infamous Sir Mr Burns.

“Generally, if you want to chase your passion, you’ve got to pay the bills as well,” he notes.

David Gerbault aka Sir Mr Burns (left) with flyweight wrestling championship contender ACJ aka Bailey Sanders. Photo / Paul Taylor
Impact Pro has hosted seven New Zealand heavyweight title fights, one New Zealand Women’s Championship fight, and four New Zealand Tag Team Championship fights during its short period in Hawke’s Bay.

The bouts have been a hit with kids and adults alike, with a distinct mix of sportsmanship and entertainment.

It’s safe to say there’s no shortage of body slams, blaring music and bright costumes, which add to the sport’s vibrant nature.

“When you’re sitting in those seats, you’ll believe differently from when you walked in the door,” Gerbault said.

“It’s very interactive with the audience, and they will definitely leave knowing they’ve got their money’s worth.”

Adding to the list of events, next month, Napier will host the country’s first-ever flyweight final for competitors 90kg and under.

“It’s a new weight class we are introducing into NZ with this tournament. Generally, it’s been open weight across the country, so our guys under 90kg with heaps of talent haven’t had the same opportunities to fight for championships as the heavyweight guys.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the faster pace and aerial offence of the incredibly talented under 90kg wrestlers throughout the country.”

ACJ takes on Mighty Mitch during a practice bout. Safe to say the latter will stick to writing. Photo / Paul Taylor
The eight-man tournament will feature pro wrestlers from Auckland to Invercargill, including local ACJ, better known to his mum as Bailey Sanders.

The bartender and personal trainer by day says he’d be stoked to have the opportunity to take on some of the best in the wrestling business.

“I’ve only been wrestling for three years at this point, but these are going to be the most important matches I ever wrestle,” he said.

“Being part of wrestling history has always been a dream of mine and to do it in my hometown would mean everything to me.”

If Sanders is to qualify for a hometown final on October 18, he will first have to win a quarterfinal match in Whanganui later this month and then a semi-final in Wellington.

The new champion will be crowned at Taradale Town Hall, and there will be no recovery time, as they are expected to be in action again the following night at King George Hall in Bay View.

“We’re only getting started,” Gerbault said.

After a clear defeat to ACJ at the mats, this reporter doesn’t think he’ll be vying for the title, but he’s definitely keen to watch the action come October.

Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now at eventfinda.co.nz. Every pre-purchased child’s ticket will also come with a free luchador mask at the event.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

