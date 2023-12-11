Illicit dumping of rubbish can be a problem.

Tararua District Council is looking at measures to deter people dumping rubbish in random spots around the district.

Regulatory services manager Jim Single spoke to councillors at the December meeting of the Community Development and Wellbeing committee on the issue detailed in the management report.

In total there were 32 incidents reported so far for the 2023/24 financial year, but the area of the most concern was the rural south ward, with 13 reported.

Much of the reported dumping was in areas such as the Polish memorial or in pull-off areas along the state highway.

Jim says they were probably on par with what was reported in the 2022/23 financial year, which was 135.

Items dumped included black rubbish bags, carpet, fridges, car bonnets, mattresses and garden waste.

Councillor Scott Gilmore asked why the rural south ward had seen such an increase compared to other areas and was keen to get an understanding of the problem.

However, Jim says all the council can do is go through what was dumped to try and identify who it belongs to and if successful, issue infringements, or chase up registration numbers.

He was not able to identify any reason why the rubbish was being dumped in those areas.

Scott also asked what plans were in motion to address the issue and was told there had been communications highlighting the issue, as well as cameras purchased.

Another problem was abandoned vehicles, which Jim says is “quite frustrating” due to the fact that towing the vehicles came at a significant cost for the council.

Mayor Tracey Collis noted some rest areas along the state highway had bins and queried if the council should talk to Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency about removing the bins and putting up signs telling people to take their rubbish to the nearest town.



