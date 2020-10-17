Website of the Year

Hawkes Bay Today

Ikaroa-Rāwhiti gets it's 'plus one' as Greens ride wave of support

4 minutes to read

Elizabeth Kerekere is on her way to Parliament as a list MP. Photo / File

By: Christian Fuller

A focus on equality and climate change are on the cards after Labour MP Meka Whaitiri retained the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti seat, with Green Party candidate Elizabeth Kerekere securing a spot as a list MP.

Whaitiri received

