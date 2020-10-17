Ikaroa-Rāwhiti gets it's 'plus one' as Greens ride wave of support

Elizabeth Kerekere is on her way to Parliament as a list MP. Photo / File

A focus on equality and climate change are on the cards after Labour MP Meka Whaitiri retained the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti seat, with Green Party candidate Elizabeth Kerekere securing a spot as a list MP.

Whaitiri received a total of 10,883 votes, 5102 ahead of the Māori Party's Heather Te Au-Skipworth.

However, the Green Party's share of the national vote (7.6 per cent) means Kerekere, who finished third in the electorate race with 1219 votes, looks set to make it to Parliament as a list MP.

Kerekere sits ninth on the party's list for the Greens, who have earned 10 seats.

The 54-year-old said she looks forward to continuing meetings with local Iwi in Hawke's Bay to discuss important matters.

"Our priorities are about addressing climate change, equality for all people and developing an economy that protects, not damages, our environment," she said.

"During panels, town halls and one on one meetings, voters raised issues of housing, water, employment, health and more, so my priority will be coming back to Hawke's Bay to visit marae and local providers, young people, rainbow groups and art and other organisations to discuss how we can help."

Kerekere, who was also third in the 2017 election, said she had campaigned on being a "plus-one" to whomever won the seat.

She said having two candidates from Ikaroa-Rāwhiti in Parliament could only be a good thing for Māori in the region.

Heather Te Au Skipworth is already looking ahead to the next election. Photo / File

Despite losing out to Whaitiri, Te Au-Skipworth said this election was more about rebuilding the Maori Party than it was winning the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorate in her first-ever political campaign.

Te Au-Skipworth said she and her colleagues have three years to prepare to fight again, confirming she will stand in 2023.

"Last night was the finish line for 2020, but this is the start line for 2023," she said.

"It was about rebuilding the party – getting in would have just been a bonus."

Te Au-Skipworth said the Maori Party returning to Parliament, after Rawiri Waititi won the Waiariki seat ahead of Labour incumbent Tāmati Coffey, was a positive for the entire party.

"We're excited about our prospects, as we were chucked out by many people and left in the ashes," she said. "But we came back like a phoenix.

"Many people wrote us off and said the Maori Party will be gone after this election - but the one MP proves our whānau wants us there."

The Labour Party picked up a massive 67 per cent of the party vote in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, with 13,246 votes – 10,980 ahead of the Maori Party in second.

The Māori Party collected 11.6 per cent.

The Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorate, which spans the eastern North Island from the top of East Cape to Wellington, had 35,000 people enrolled to vote.

Meka Whaitiri and Labour won big in the Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorate. Photo / File

The electorate, which was formed in 1999, was held by Parekura Horomia until his death in 2013. A byelection to replace him was held in June 2013 and was won by Whaitiri.

Whaitiri, who could not be contacted today,

has held numerous governance positions over the years, including deputy secretary of the Department of Labour and senior advisor to the Minister of Māori Affairs.

The Gisborne-born MP, who is affiliated to Ngāti Kahungunu and Rongowhakaata, had to stand down from her ministerial portfolios during an investigation into an allegation that she assaulted a staff member in her ministerial office in August 2018.

The seat was also the only electorate in the country contested solely by women.

Waitangi Kupenga (Advance NZ) received 579 votes, while Melissa Hill (New Conservative) got 199 votes and Kelly Thurston (NZ Outdoors Party) 150.