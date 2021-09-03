If you're not sure, ask Citizens Advice Bureau

Napier CAB manager Jenny Pearce.

Everyday issues don't stop because of Covid-19 and this is once again a confusing and

worrying time for us all.

We are well into lockdown and the initial inquiries coming through to our 0800 number reflect the urgency to get food for their family and concern that people have about their jobs and wages.

Employees being told they were being made redundant or that they weren't entitled to the wage subsidy, and confusion from employers about their staff entitlements. Anxiety has been high with well over 2000 calls being received as well as emails, Facebook messages and live chat on our website.

Organisations and government departments have now settled into a new way of working

where possible and for us, it is the same as we move down to a different level.

Many of our volunteers are still supporting our communities by answering calls at home under strict rules of confidentiality. Our environment may have changed but our principles and ethics remain.

There is still confusion about what to do about tasks that we normally take for granted. Here are some examples of questions we have received.

Where do you find a JP to witness your signature if all face-to-face work has cancelled?

This is one of many questions we get asked. Under Covid-19 alert level 4 and 3, Justice of the Peace service desks (including JP clinics at CABs) are closed. Some JPs are available to help with online certification. To find these, visit the JP Federation website and enter "Online" in their quick search box. More information is on their website www.jpfed.org.nz

What are my rights if my travel or holiday plans have been disrupted by Covid-19?

If your travel plans have been disrupted, you are not automatically entitled to a refund. In many situations the offer of a refund or credit will be determined by the terms and conditions of your ticket or booking. Depending on the contract, you may have rights to a refund or credit.

Frustration of contract

If the airline cancelled your flight because of a government-mandated shutdown or you had to cancel holiday accommodation because of travel restrictions, whether you can get your money back will depend on whether the terms and conditions in your contract with the provider covers "frustration" of contract (frustration of contract is when the contract is impossible to carry out because of circumstances beyond the control of either party)

• If the contract includes terms and conditions that deal with "frustration" of contract, then whether you are entitled to a refund will depend on those terms and conditions.

• If the contract does not deal with "frustration", then you are entitled to a refund (minus any reasonable expenses and overheads incurred by the provider). If you had any money to pay on your travel or holiday arrangements, you are not obliged to pay it and the provider cannot demand or accept these payments unless they have reason to believe they will be able to fulfil the contract.

When frustration of contract is not involved

In general, there is no right to a refund if you have cancelled your bookings:

• before the Covid19 Alert Level 4 lock-down or Level 3 travel restrictions.

• due to changing your mind

• because your circumstances have changed.

The terms and conditions of your contract will outline the circumstances in which you may be entitled to a credit or a refund. If in doubt it's still worth checking with your airline, accommodation provider, car hire provider and other bookings (or your travel agent, if you booked everything with them).

Travel insurance

Many travel insurance policies do not cover, or only partly cover, claims relating to an epidemic, pandemic, or outbreak of a disease. Travel insurance may help, but it depends on the terms and conditions of that insurance so you will need to check with your insurance company. In general, most insurance won't cover you for Covid-19 if you bought a policy after late January when the spread of Covid-19 began to hit the news. General advice about whether your travel insurance might cover Covid-19-related travel cancellation is on the Insurance Council of New Zealand website and the Consumer Protection website. The Consumer Protection website also has more information about your rights when flights are cancelled or delayed.

I'm struggling to provide food for my family. Can I get help?

Work and Income may be able to help. Call 0800 559 009 or visit the Work and Income website for urgent financial support and ongoing needs. You can apply for a main benefit online and check your eligibility for food assistance. Or go online to find out what is available through the foodbanks and food rescue services locally. Just type in "food" in the search bar. www.familyservices.govt.nz/directory

For people who have an urgent need for essential supplies, and they don't have the means or transport to get it themselves, they can contact Hawkes Bay Civil Defence and Emergency management Group. (HB CDEM Group) co-ordinates emergency management in Hawke's Bay - call 0800 422 923 for urgent access to essential household goods and services (7am - 7pm). If you are not sure, then call one of our volunteers on 0800 367 222 and we will find you the information you need.

