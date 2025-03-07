Barber said the station had been well kept and there had been a good relationship between owners and iwi.

Part-owner and family member Richard Gilbertson said it was hoped the relationships would continue, including enabling people to “walk up to the top” and see such things as sheep dog trials on the property.

Essentially, the family had run its course with the station. “It will be sad to see it go, but it is time for someone else to have a go.

“It is a big decision, especially with such a nice property.”

The mountain is known for its spectacular views from the ocean to Ruapehu on a clear day. The property nestles between the Tukituki River and the Maraetotara stream, aspects that agent and rural and lifestyle specialist Duncan McKinnon, of NZ Real Estate (NZR), says are significant features.

It is regarded as a well-run sheep and beef breeding and finishing enterprise supported by fertile limestone hills, large areas of easy country and excellent water systems, supplied by multiple springs throughout the property, which is subdivided into more than 80 paddocks with intensification on the easier easterly-facing finishing country.

On a clear day, Kahuranaki affords views from Ruapehu in the west to the coast in the east and north.

“The hidden gem is the approximately 145 hectares of easy country on top of Kahuranaki - a real micro-climate with excellent water supply,” McKinnon said.

“For real X-factor scenery, a large-scale productive farming enterprise, recreation and trout fishing provided by the Maraetotara stream and nearby Tukituki river plus future development opportunities, Kahuranaki Station offers a unique investment.”

Access is a key feature with significant networks of all-weather limestone track. Infrastructure includes a four-stand woolshed with large covered yards, a large set of sheep yards plus two satellite yards, cattle yards and multiple farm shedding, plus a limestone quarry.

Fencing is largely of a high standard, and rounding out the property are two dwellings plus a shearers' quarters converted to a cottage.

The station is home to the Waimarama-Maraetotora-Elsthorpe sheep dog trials held each year, a relationship the vendors hope will be maintained by new owners, with an indication written into sale documents.

Also on the property is Martie’s Red Shed, a museum curated by Martin A’Court and Carrie Greenwood, housing a vast collection of farm tools, heavy machinery and personal items from its rural history, while other buildings include the woolshed, which puts through 4500 ewes shorn in summer among the equivalent of 10,000 head in shearing each year.

It has seen daily shearer tallies of more than 850 lambs and 700 ewes, and an attempt on a world record.

