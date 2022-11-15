Hunter Park Kindergarten children enjoy exploring the water garden, which is one of the sustainability initiatives the kindergarten has undertaken in partnership with Central Hawke's Bay District Council.

Hunter Park Kindergarten is in celebration mode as it marks 66 years since it was first established and 50 years since it changed its name from Waipukurau Kindergarten to Hunter Park.

The kindergarten, situated on the historic Pukekaihau Pā overlooking Waipukurau, will mark the milestones with the opening of a new playground, which received $10,000 in funding from a CHB District Council Sustainability Grant.

Hunter Park Kindergarten head teacher Lena Sagar says although much has changed, their philosophy of “play-based education” is as strong today as it was in 1956.

“Hunter Park has always strived to serve the community and to make early childhood education accessible. We have also adapted to meet the modern-day needs, including extending our operating hours and lowering the entry age to two years old.”

She says just like 66 years ago, kindergarten still operates two sessions a day - but today, with both parents more likely to be in the workforce, children can attend from 8am to 3.30pm.

“It’s not until you look back over the history of the kindergarten that you see some of the changes. For example, in the early days, the kindergarten had an area set aside for a bar and band, which was used as a way to bring parents together for working bees.”

Lena also shared a nice story about a former student’s recollection of the daily delivery of milk in a bottle, and how those that were celebrating their birthday were given milk with pink food colouring.

Hunter Park Kindergarten continues to serve both the urban and rural population, with a roll of just over 40 students and five qualified teachers.

Lena says something unique to Hunter Park is its location at the summit of Pukekaihau Pā, which it has incorporated into its learning framework, Te Puna o Pukekaihau (the Spring of Pukekaihau). The spring is located on the summit of Pukekaihau Pā.

This framework was formed in collaboration with parents, teachers and local hapū.

“Te Puna o Pukekaihau represents the flow of the journey of the tamaiti through their time at Hunter Park Kindergarten. The puna – the spring – represents the source, the foundation, the origin, the beginning of the child’s education,” Lena says.

The framework has four streams of learning - cultural identity, sustainability, community and transition.

“We use play as the foundation for the learning framework, and we are fortunate that we have such an amazing landscape and cultural centrepiece with the historic pā.”

Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Alex Walker, a former pupil, offered warm congratulations from the council to Hunter Park Kindergarten as they marked their milestone.

“This celebration holds personal significance for me, a former pupil, and more widely underlines the significance of the role our tamariki and educators play in caring for our heritage and environment.”

She said the council’s support of Hunter Park Kindergarten’s sustainability initiatives is an investment in our district’s future.

“Equipping our tamariki with the knowledge of why sustainability matters as well as the skills to recycle, compost, and conserve water is a true win-win for everyone and the environment. It’s another way we can support intergenerational, positive change in our district.”

The kindergarten is located on Pukekaihau, near the site of a freshwater spring serving the former hilltop pā. Current pupils now have their own water story to tell, including the establishment of a new watercourse for grass irrigation and a water conservation system.

Hunter Park Kindergarten is one of 16 kindergartens that are part of the Heretaunga Kindergarten Association network in Hastings, Havelock North, Flaxmere and Central Hawke’s Bay. The association was formerly known as the Hastings Free Kindergarten Association, which was established in 1928.

Today, all 16 kindergartens provide up to 30 hours of free education and are part of the Enviroschools network, empowering children to contribute to building sustainable communities.

Heretaunga Kindergarten Association general manager Scott Jenyns said it was important to celebrate the long-standing presence of the kindergarten and the positive impact Hunter Park has made in the community.

Hunter Park Kindergarten is hosting a family open day for past students, teachers, parents, former board and committee members and the wider community from 9am-1pm on November 26.