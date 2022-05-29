Hunt across Hawke's Bay for armed man ends in arrest

Police waiting next to road spikes on a bridge near Waipukurau on Sunday morning during the pursuit of a man involved in a series of firearm incidents. Photo / Rachel Wise

Police waiting next to road spikes on a bridge near Waipukurau on Sunday morning during the pursuit of a man involved in a series of firearm incidents. Photo / Rachel Wise

A manhunt for a man involved in a series of firearms incidents across Hastings, Havelock and Waipawa has ended today with his arrest in Waipukurau.

A police spokesperson said police were making inquiries to locate the 29-year-old from Wellington after he presented a firearm on a number of occasions over the past 24 hours.

"In Hastings last night, the offender presented a firearm towards a member of the public on Kea Place, Hastings before stealing their vehicle," the spokesperson said.

"Shortly after 8am this morning, he presented a firearm towards a member of the public in Havelock North before fleeing in a vehicle.

"He has abandoned this vehicle and then stolen another vehicle from a member of the public in Waipawa."

The spokesperson said thankfully no one was hurt in these incidents.

The man was arrested in Waipukurau on Sunday afternoon and will appear in Hastings District Court.

The spokesperson said an update on charges is yet to come.