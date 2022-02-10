Humidity here to stay a little longer in the Bay as rain arrives

More rain and humidity is expected. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay's humid weather is slowing down slightly but not stopping as rain settles in until next week.

Humidity in Napier last night was at 78 per cent, with a low temperature of 23C recorded by MetService. Hastings recorded a low of 21C overnight.

Humidity reached 97 per cent in Napier the night before.

MetService Meteorologist Angus Hines said those in the city centres would begin to see some patchy rain later on Friday.

Overnight temperatures on Friday for Napier will be 19C, while Hastings will be 18C

"You've had some warmer nights than that recently, so it's not right at the peak, but it's certainly some warm and humid overnight weather. You're going to have the same things when you're falling asleep trying to combat that sticky, hot atmosphere," he said.

He said Saturday will see a maximum of 30C in Napier and an overnight minimum of 21C, while Hastings has a maximum of 30C and an overnight minimum of 19C.

He said a southerly on Sunday afternoon will see less humidity, but more persistent rain hit the region.

He said it it looks like fine weather would likely return by the middle of next week.