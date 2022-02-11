In 2021 Brad Weber earned nine of his 16 caps to date, four of which were as a starter. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay's Brad Weber heads into the Super Rugby Pacific season approaching 98 games for the Chiefs. He caught up with Aiden McLaughlin ahead of the season's opening match in Queenstown

After three and a half months away on tour with the All Blacks in 2021, Chiefs and Hawke's Bay Magpies halfback Brad Weber was understandably hoping he'd be based at home in Hamilton for Super Rugby Pacific.

The Chiefs kick off their campaign against the Highlanders next Saturday afternoon.

However, New Zealand Rugby's decision under the Government's red light setting to take all six New Zealand-based teams to Queenstown for the early stages of the competition means that match will be played at the Wakatipu Rugby Club, rather than FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Last season was something of a breakthrough for the former Napier Boys' High School student.

Having made his All Black debut in 2015, he had to wait until 2019 for his next appearance for his country. In 2021 he won nine of his 16 caps to date, four of which were as a starter.

''I felt like I took some real good steps on the international stage. I had a couple of starts in some big test matches so all that experience is really good for me.

"I'm pretty confident that if called on to do that again, I'd be pretty comfortable going into that sort of spot.''

With 98 appearances for the Chiefs since making his debut against the Crusaders in 2014, Weber is feeling positive about the season ahead.

'We've got a fair bit of continuity here at the Chiefs. We lose Damian [McKenzie, who's playing in Japan] but Brodie (Retallick) is back.

"Josh Ioane's up [from the Highlanders] as well and we're starting to get some depth across the board. It's hugely exciting for the year ahead. I feel like we've a decent chance [to win the competition] this year."

When Weber was away with the All Blacks last year, he kept an eye on the Magpies from afar.

"I watched as many [games] as I could, the time difference could be a bit niggly at times.

"They played some of the most exciting brand of footy I've ever seen. It was just phenomenal what they were doing. They were a real joy to watch."

Although they couldn't quite go all the way in the Bunnings NPC Premiership, losing in the semifinal to Tasman, Weber was delighted with the progress he saw.

"I think it's a byproduct of keeping relatively the same team together now for three of four years.

"The experience they got from those years and then keeping that same team - continuity is actually quite key for NPC rugby because often players come and go but we built a good culture there with Oz [Mark Ozich] and Symsy [Josh Syms]; they're great coaches so it all started to come together.

"Hopefully they do even better next year but it was bloody good to watch."

With that success and the addition of New Zealand-based Moana Pasifika - home to eight Magpies - to the competition, there are more Hawke's Bay players in Super Rugby than ever before, something Weber thinks is well overdue.

"A lot of those guys have been crying out for an opportunity in Super Rugby for years. I'm stoked for guys like Lincoln McClutchie. Joe Apikotoa was with us for a lot of last year [at the Chiefs] and he certainly deserves his crack as well."

The Chiefs play Moana Pasifika at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on February 25.