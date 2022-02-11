Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Super Rugby Pacific: Hawke's Bay's Brad Weber eyes 100 matches for the Chiefs

4 minutes to read
In 2021 Brad Weber earned nine of his 16 caps to date, four of which were as a starter. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Aiden McLaughlin

Hawke's Bay's Brad Weber heads into the Super Rugby Pacific season approaching 98 games for the Chiefs. He caught up with Aiden McLaughlin ahead of the season's opening match in Queenstown

After three and a

