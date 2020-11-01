Humid nights expected for Hawke's Bay as temperatures rise

Higher than average temperatures and humid nights are on their way. Photo / Ian Cooper

Higher than average temperatures and humid nights are in store for Hawke's Bay this week.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said temperatures will be between 3 and 5C above average for early November.

"It's going to be a mild week compared to the general weather at this time of the year," he said.

"Sunday was three degrees above average for the time of year."

Wednesday (25C) will have the highest above-average temperature of the week sitting at an expected 5C above average.

Best said muggy nights can be expected, as temperatures only drop down to 17C on average.

"With a northerly flow, it'll be quite humid and uncomfortable Wednesday and Thursday night," he said.

The lowest overnight low in Hastings will be on Monday when the temperature will drop to 13C.

With a high of 24C for Napier and 23C for Hastings on Sunday, temperatures will drop slightly Monday to 21C in Napier and 22C in Hastings.

"It's not too bad for much of the week. Temperatures take a little bit of a dip Monday and Tuesday, but generally speaking it's quite a warm period," he said.

On Tuesday cloudy periods will be expected and the wind will turn northeasterly across Hawke's Bay.

Wednesday will be brighter with high clouds in Hastings and Napier with northerlies, pushing up temperatures, according to Best.

Periods of rain are expected from Wairoa to Waipukurau on Friday, but the temperature is expected to stay warmer than usual across the region.