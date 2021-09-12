Huge redwood limb blocks access to Dannevirke Camping Ground

The avenue of redwood trees at Dannevirke Lower Domain showing the tree limb which fell.

On a very wild, wet and windy Tuesday August 17 - the day before alert level 4 lockdown began – a massive limb from a giant redwood tree in Dannevirke's Lower Domain split off and crashed to the ground blocking off access to the Dannevirke Camping Ground.

Such was the weather that no-one heard it fall – about 1pm in the afternoon - and it was not until visitors wanting to move into the camping ground picked their way through the mass of debris and informed camp manager Kim Spooner-Taylor of the problem that she knew about it.

One of several snapped breaks in the limb.

That resulted in a call to Tararua District Council plant and properties supervisor Kelly Christison, who activated the Tararua Alliance to come and assist.

The task was challenging; the massive tree stretched nearly 20 metres across the road and through the deer fence. Fortunately the deer were in another paddock.

After several hours the limb was cut up sufficiently to be moved aside while potential campers waited. One campervan even backed up the hill to the upper domain since there was no room to turn around.

The final step in the process was arranging for Tree Smart to assess the safety of the remaining trees before the campers could move in.

Kim Spooner-Taylor, who operates her own business Kimmy's Kitchen, was also able to deliver upwards of 25 meals around the town, much to her and the recipients' relief.

Then alert level 4 lockdown kicked in, stopping any further clean-up.

Ahead, as we enter alert level 2, lies the tasks of disposing of the beautiful redwood limb – hopefully the wood turners will be interested – cleaning up the debris and reconstructing the deer fence, which has a four-metre gap in it.