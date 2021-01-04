House fire spreads into block of trees near Tangoio, Hawke's Bay

Firefighters and one helicopter are battling a house fire that spread to woodland near Tangoio. Photo / File

Firefighters are battling a house fire that spread to more than 100 square metres of woodland near Tangoio.

Emergency services were called to the property on Waikoau Rd, Tangoio, about 10.41am on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said a house fire spread to nearby woodlands, but has since been contained.

A spokeswoman said the blaze spanned 100 square metres of woodlands at its biggest.

Water tankers from Napier, Bayview and Heretaunga, as well as further rural appliances, were sent to the scene.

One helicopter has also been dispatched.

Nobody was inside the house when fire crews arrived at the scene.

Hawke's Bay's largest vegetation fire of 2020 was a 400-hectare fire in Tangoio Forest that started on January 6.

It took 11 days and 300 people, including numerous helicopters and planes, to put out the blaze.