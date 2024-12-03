Fire and Emergency NZ upped the Tukituki Rd fire on Tuesday to a third alarm, with 15 Fire and Emergency trucks, tankers and support vehicles sent to the blaze. Photo / Doug Laing.

A senior officer at the scene early on Tuesday night told Hawke’s Bay Today that while the cause had not been investigated at that stage, the fire had been a “big warning” of the fire risk, and that even a cigarette butt tossed from a passing car could have drastic consequences in the tinder dry conditions.

The risks have been highlighted in the past, with such fires as the Waimarama fire amid a spate of grass fires in the region in January-February 2017, leading to a Hastings District Council declaration of a state of emergency.

With the current already dry conditions and outlooks for continuing dry weather, Fire and Emergency NZ, in conjunction with the Hastings council and Napier City Council, announced late on Tuesday the whole Ahuriri - Heretaunga fire district was moving into a P “prohibited fire season” from 8am Wednesday, meaning a total ban on lighting fires in the open and the suspension of any permit in place.

Mohaka, Wairoa Inland, Tukituki East, Southern Hawkes Bay Coast and Porangahau moved to a “restricted” fire season, meaning permits are required, and Wairoa Coast, Esk, Tutaekuri and Tukituki West remain in a restricted season.

It’s considerably earlier than the risk was reached last summer.

Fire and Emergency warns the public to keep grass short, clean dead leaves and debris from gutters and decks, keep driveways clear of trees and hedges for fire trucks, monitor historic fire sites, make sure “rapid” property numbers are easy for emergency services to locate, and to call 111 at the first sign of smoke.

There is also an issue with “historic” fires in rural areas, where legal burnoffs have taken place over recent weeks or months but retain embers which can quickly reignite in the summer heat and winds.

While the preference is to not have any fires, the service said it wants to extinguish fires early, and urges the public to visit checkitsalright.nz for more fire safety information.

On Tuesday, Napier had the hottest temperatures in New Zealand, and the hottest for Hawke’s Bay this summer, peaking at 32C, with the fire risk elevated by highish winds. In Hastings the maximum was 31.2C.

The area was heading in the same direction on Wednesday, with the temperature in Napier reach 28C by 10.30am, when according to the MetService website Hastings had a temperature of 26.7C.

Equipment near the source of the first at the roadside. Photo / Doug Laing

Fire and other authorities are currently reviewing the risks in Hawke’s Bay in meetings each Monday and Thursday, but Fire and Emergency NZ regional commander Glenn Varcoe said an option was taken last Friday to suspend permits, the latest prohibition was decided at Monday’s meeting, and if current conditions prevail “it won’t be long” before the prohibition is extended to all of Hawke’s Bay from Central Hawke’s Bay to Wairoa.

“It doesn’t take much,” he said.

MetService on Wednesday morning was showing no forecasts for rain in the next 10 days apart from possible isolated showers.

On Tuesday afternoon’s fire he said the crews had put in good work to safeguard the residential property and then extinguish the fire across the site.

He said all brigades had put in extra training in anticipation of a dry season and are well placed to meet the challenges.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 51 years of journalism experience, 41 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.