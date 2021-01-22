Hole in one: 85-year-old Napier golfer hits shot of a lifetime

Eighty-five-year-old Gail Holst has notched her second hole-in-one at Napier Golf Club's Waiohiki course. Photo / Supplied

Age was no handicap for an elderly Napier Golf Club regular who hit an impressive hole-in-one this week.

Gail Holst, 85, struck a shot of a lifetime on the Waiohiki course's seventh hole on Wednesday afternoon – one of only two on the par-three hole in the last year.

Using a hybrid club, the 85-year-old said she was delighted to see the ball soaring away, not thinking for a moment that it was going to hole out.

"It's a relatively easy hole, but you've got to hit a straight ball," she said.

"Unfortunately, there was no chance of me shouting the bar because it was closed - but the ladies I played with did shout me a coffee at the chocolate factory."

Napier Golf Club's seventh hole is 105 metres long, with bunkers protecting both sides of the green.

Holst, who plays at the course twice a week, scored another hole in one in October 2018.

"I didn't think I would ever score a hole-in-one in my golfing life, and now I've had two," she said.

Holst, who has been a member of Napier Golf Club since 2009, says she got into the swing of the sport when her children went to school.

"I lived in the countryside and after my children went off to school I had more time so I started golf - I've always been in contact with golf clubs," she said.

Napier Golf Club manager Mary Moore said of the almost 5000 rounds played at the club last year, only six holes-in-one were scored.

"This is such a great achievement; some golfers never score a hole-in-one," she said.

Despite her age, Holst, a full member, continues to leave the buggy aside and walks the 18-hole course.

Holst said she loves the game and everything it stands for.

"I'd hate not to be able to play," she said.

Holst is also a volunteer gardener for the club.