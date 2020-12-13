Hole Hog Contracting for your agricultural needs

William Bly with his digger working in Woodville.

Pics: 2 - 6 Caption: Work carried out by William Bly.

By Steve Carle

Advertorial

William Bly is a digger/bulldozer driver who can meet your needs with a wealth of experience behind him. He is based in Woodville but can travel in the Tararua District for bigger jobs as required.

He started his business, Hole Hog Contracting, three years ago, contract driving for a farmer for forest roading, he owned the machinery and drove them on an hourly rate and was self-employed, he mainly sticks to digger work but is able to source a bulldozer if need be. He then went onto doing mostly agricultural work in and around Pongaroa, Tiraumea and Weber for 12 months. Recently, he has been putting in access roads for the powerlines for the new windfarm at the top of the Pahiatua Track.

Now William is based in Woodville as a digger excavator - bulldozer contractor. He offers versatility and can source whatever is needed for the job from Hire Max in Masterton. He says he has a vast skill range.

A lot of his work comes from word-of-mouth, he was in Pongaroa recently, then a neighbouring property offered work, then their neighbour wanted work and on it went.

Travel is usually charged only one way, jobs are designated into groups as it makes it cheaper for everyone that way.

"I was brought up on a farm, did shepherding for 10 years, shearing for a couple of years, and now I'm into contracting," said William.

"I know the ins and outs of how farmers think, how farms run. I was brought up in Tinui [steep hill country], where I've had a lot of experience.

"This lends me to agricultural work in terms of knowing how water runs - if you know that, especially in different types of soil, you can form a track that's going to last. As opposed to doing a half-pie job and someone has to go back the next year to fix it.

"I have a high quality of work and a good name for myself. Do it once and do it right," he said.