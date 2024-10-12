As Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upston opened Cunningham House on Friday, those worries were put to rest.

Nestled on a hill in Poraiti, the spacious home for four is well away from the threat of water and has Starlink satellite phones, a generator, renewable energy sources and underfloor heating.

It also meets the LifeMark standard, ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities.

“The fact we’re on high ground is a good start,” Munro said.

“It feels like we’ve sort of come out of the dark ages and been given some wings, and now we can fly.”

Easier bus access gives residents more opportunities to connect with the community, and newer facilities help ease pressure on workers.

“Having a purpose-built facility now is a relief for the workers. It’s been a big part of my journey with Hōhepa as well, so it’s great to see,” Munro said.

Areas of Cunningham House were designed with a focus on sensory and anthroposophical principles. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

Chief executive Santiago De Marco said the decision to move stemmed from Hōhepa’s deep commitment to providing secure and future-proof living environments for those in its care.

“We want to create and offer the best possible lifestyle, which caters for all the individual needs of the people we support in our community.

“The opening of Cunningham House is a significant milestone as it marks the end of five homes built over the last few years in Napier as part of the managed retreat from Clive.”

The relocation project began in 2018, driven by Clive’s increasingly unstable coastal environment.

Cunningham House, named in honour of Bruce Cunningham and his family, who have long supported Hōhepa, is just one example of the organisation’s commitment to its residents.

Harris House, the other completed residence, which supports eight elder residents, was named after the Harris family, which donated the land at Poraiti and, together with Marjorie Alan, founded Hōhepa in 1956.

Wharerangi Marae whānau also played an essential role in the project’s cultural stewardship, and businesses and trade staff helped significantly with the build.

Upston, who previously opened other Hōhepa facilities earlier this year, commended the organisation’s forward thinking and community relationship.

“I think it really shows the board of Hōhepa has been thinking long term, aware of an issue, and taken practical steps.

“It’s a big investment for a charitable organisation, but that’s only possible because they get a massive amount of support from the community.”

She said her focus in Government was on providing choices and opportunities for families.

“For me, it’s about ensuring that disabled people and their families have choices available to them. I think one of the special things about here is that if, for example, a younger person did move in, this could be their home for life, and for many families, that is what they want.”

Heated floors and solar panels are just some of the features in the house for disabled elders. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

Napier MP Katie Nimon had a special family connection to the organisation and said it was “inspiring” to see the work being done amid hardship.

“My great-great aunt was heavily involved ... and I’ve been a lifelong supporter of Hōhepa.

“Knowing their journey and the troubles with Clive and how special this site really feels like a culmination of everything they’ve been working towards.”

De Marco said the project wouldn’t have got this far without the support of community donations, but more was still needed to help push it further.

“We are deeply grateful for the generous contributions of our supporters so far, but we have a long way to go.

“Our vision for the next phase is to provide safe and beautiful homes in Poraiti that will give the people Hōhepa supports the highest quality of care for generations to come. For this, we need to raise funds and want to explore options with potential donors.

The next phase will involve constructing additional adult homes, a children’s residence, a community hub, and an evacuation centre.

“Every donation brings us one step closer to meeting the growing demand of safe and stable housing for disabled people where they can thrive.”

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.