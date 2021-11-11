Hōhepa create specialised candles for Cranfields anniversary

Hōhepa residents created a one-off, signature candle for a Wellington store's 30th anniversary. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Hōhepa is bringing a special kind of warmth and light into Wellington homes.

Cranfields, a family-owned and operated Wellington store, is marking its 30th anniversary with the release of a signature Hōhepa candle.

Cranfields second-generation owner Nicola Cranfield said the store has been selling Hōhepa candles for about five years and is excited to be on the receiving end of a beautiful new design.

"The candle is quite special. It's a stand-alone, no-fuss design, which is simple and beautiful," Cranfield said.

Cranfield said that as a retailer it has been important for the store to make a difference by maintaining direct relationships with its suppliers.

"I try and get to Hōhepa at least once a year. In April this year, my son and I shouted the workers their afternoon tea in appreciation for the hard work and care put into our beautiful candles," Cranfield said.

Candles have been handmade at Hōhepa for over 40 years. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Hōhepa general manager Santiago De Marco said it was great to partner with people who tell the whole of the product's story, including who its makers are.

"Many people know about our cheeses and our farm, but not many know about our candles," De Marco said.

Candle-making began at Hōhepa for internal use only in the early 80s but gradually developed for sale at markets and fairs.

Two years ago, the candles first travelled across international waters when they were commissioned for a UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in New York.

De Marco said that within the candle-making process, tasks are broken down so that everyone can contribute to the production chain.

"Candle-making encourages the development of hand, heart and mind through the natural colours and textures and interactive process with peers.

"Some elements of the process are repetitive but other parts are also creative. It affords people the dignity of being at work and producing something that's beneficial to the wider community," De Marco said.

Cranfield said the Hōhepa carton is her favourite to unpack when it arrives in-store because of its delicious scent.

"The candles have such a beautiful beeswax smell and they always include a handwritten note thanking us for our order.

"People that buy the Hōhepa candles in Wellington like what they're buying into. There's growing awareness and connection here with what Hōhepa is and the work that they do," she said.