Historical building ‘deserves to be saved for future generations’

Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce member Robynne Cload (right) introduces Gallery of History vice-president Murray Holden to fellow members when they visited the gallery.

The Dannevirke Gallery of History’s ongoing funding issue was highlighted when members hosted the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce.

In welcoming chamber members, gallery vice-president Murray Holden outlined the gallery’s history.

“The Gallery of History had its origins in the 1980s when a group of local people wanted to set up a museum to preserve our local history. They were led by local lawyer Hugh Barclay who knew the old courthouse was up for sale and would be perfect to operate a museum from.”

The money was raised and the Gallery of History opened its doors in 1988.

“For 35 years we have kept the doors open from Monday to Friday and we open on request at weekends.”

Holden said the courthouse was built in 1906 in the Edwardian baroque style and was similar to the Temuka courthouse, which was also being used as a museum.

“Temuka’s museum is an earthquake-prone building as is ours. It is undergoing earthquake strengthening with Timaru District Council contributing a substantial amount to the cost.

“I wonder if Tararua District Council will contribute to the million-dollars-plus cost we face to earthquake-proof our beautiful building which is a category 2 listed with Heritage NZ?”

Holden said it was a significant historical building that deserved to be saved for future generations.

“I wonder if there are any wealthy benefactors here tonight who are willing to help us with the cost of earthquake proofing? If there are please see me.”

Holden said the gallery was largely self-funding from visitor entry fees, subscriptions, donations for the research members undertake and generous private donations.

“We have had funding from the Dannevirke Community Board, for which we are very grateful, but we have to apply for this every year and it is not guaranteed we will get it.”

He said the gallery had never received council funding, in contrast to other small-town museums which received substantial funding from their councils.

“An example is just up State Highway 2, the Central Hawke’s Bay Museum, which was gifted its building in Waipawa by the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council and receives guaranteed substantial funding support every year from the council.”

Holden said that level of support from Tararua District Council would make a huge difference in running the gallery.

He also used the event to thank the work of the gallery’s dedicated volunteers and to enlist the help of anyone in the community who would like to volunteer.

Volunteers carry out up to 150 research projects for people within New Zealand and overseas.

“We offer research services to genealogists, amateur historians, academics, teachers, students, commercial ventures, planners, resources managers and the curious.”

Holden said the gallery was a major tourist attraction, not only for Dannevirke but for the Tararua district.

“We have local visitors, visitors from all over New Zealand and international visitors. This is an old-school museum, not a flash upmarket museum with minimal artefacts on display which you most can’t touch. Many of our visitors relate to our museum as it reminds them of the type of museum they visited in their childhood.”

In conclusion, Holden spoke of the female huia that was stolen from the gallery in July 2020 and recovered two years later.

She is a sad sight lying in a box in a display case. She is missing a leg but she is to be sent to Weta Workshop in Wellington where she will have a new leg fitted and can once again sit alongside her mate, he said.



