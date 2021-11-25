Historic Taradale clock inspires lament for local soldiers

Performers involved in the recording of a memorial Taradale song are Jason Alexander (left), Ursula Alexander, Gerard Cook, Robyn O'Hagan, Tracy Rudzevecuis, Trish Salonius, Sarah McGill and Kerry Marshall, pictured next to the Taradale Town Clock. Photo / Paul Taylor

Performers involved in the recording of a memorial Taradale song are Jason Alexander (left), Ursula Alexander, Gerard Cook, Robyn O'Hagan, Tracy Rudzevecuis, Trish Salonius, Sarah McGill and Kerry Marshall, pictured next to the Taradale Town Clock. Photo / Paul Taylor

A song written by Taradale songwriter Tracy Rudzevecuis in 2009 and performed in 2017 has finally had its day in the recording studio.

Tracy says the lament is based around the iconic historic landmark the Taradale Town Clock, honouring the local soldiers who left their hometown to go to war and never made it back.

"Some did, but most didn't. This song creatively bridges the past to the future through this song so that future generations can have a song to proudly sing or play in their own homes, at local, or school events and local memorials such as Anzac or Armistice Days."

Tracy wrote the song in collaboration with fellow songwriter and New Zealand rock musician Rik Bernards. She says the lyrics express the heart and sentimental message that the song conveys to each person living in Taradale.

"It's one heart, one song, one memory, that each person represents, that has a special and unique experience for them in the way each person remembers."

In 2017, Napier Pipe Band major Kerry Marshall and six of his top bagpipers joined Tracy with Napier Pipe Band backing band members Cameron Budge, Wayne Valler, Roy Love, Johnny Valler and drum sergeant Alan Lawton, in a live performance at the Salvation Army Citadel in front of around 400 people.

"We had a great response from the crowd," Tracy says.

A couple of weeks ago, a final complete recording was made of the "Taradale" song in collaboration with local community-based artists — professional Napier rock band Naked Gun members Ursula Alexander and Jason Alexander.

"Ursula on vocals showed her strong, unwavering vocal perfection, with Jason showing his exceptional talent and creative musical genius on acoustic, electric guitar and snare drums. Kerry's unique bagpipe-version solo he created of 'Taradale' plays a special part in the song's recording."

Cantare choir members Robyn O'Hagan, Gerard Cook, Sarah McGill and Trish Salonius create the "wonderful, angelic" voices in the chorus of this song.

"They really give that goosebump feel and leave the listener with the tune in their head, humming, tapping or whistling away."

Tracy says when anyone hears the song, they will appreciate the work it has taken to create such a musical masterpiece.

"I don't know of many towns in New Zealand that actually have a song written up for them, but we have. I jokingly call it the 'Bohemian Rhapsody of Taradale Song', as it is a blend of rock, choir, bagpipes and most importantly, the Taradale Town Clock chimes are included into the song, accompanied with a military snare drum beat representing the soldiers walking."

Tracy says this collection of community-based artists have come together to create this production.

"We are very proud of our work and we hope the people of Taradale will be too, and happily join in to sing this song with us in the future at any Taradale events."