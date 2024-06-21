Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Historic Hawke’s Bay: The Blythe races at Eskdale Park

Hawkes Bay Today
By Michael Fowler
4 mins to read
The Blythes ladies 50 yard dash at Eskdale Park in 1924. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank Townshend collection

The Blythes ladies 50 yard dash at Eskdale Park in 1924. Photo / Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank Townshend collection

I often get asked how I think society today is different from 100 years ago.

There are of course many differences, but a striking one to me is the paternalistic approach by the male owner

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today