High-energy shows to warm up winter nights

Albi & The Wolves will be playing at a small hall near you. Photo / Supplied

Albi & The Wolves begin their five-night tour of the community halls of Hawke's Bay in the Matapiro Hall tomorrow night.

From there they head to Raukawa on Thursday, Flemington on Friday, Ongaonga on Saturday, and their final night is in Clive on Sunday.

Albi & The Wolves have been touring New Zealand for the past eight years, playing festivals and bars throughout the country.

They were winners of the Best Folk Artist Award at the 2018 Aotearoa Music Awards, although band leader Chris Dent says they are only a folk band in the broadest sense of the term.

The band is made up of typical acoustic trio instrumentation (electric violin, guitar, double bass, a stomp and three vocals). The result of their collaboration stands out in their genre and defies what would traditionally be called "folk", aligning more with modern Americana.

Jamie Macphail, organiser of The Small Hall Sessions, says the band "set fire to stages" and fill hearts with hope with their uplifting and relatable alternative indie-folk songs.

"Chris, the proud albino front man Albi, Pascal Roggen and Michael Young have crafted a stage show that's brimming with energy and moments to pause for reflection. Slick harmonies, soaring violin and sweeping dynamics help characterise the band's unique sound.

"These will be high-energy shows, perfectly suited to warming up the atmosphere in each of the community halls they visit. With hearty winter meals available and a selection of local beer wine and cider, the sessions are becoming an eagerly anticipated feature of the social life of many communities throughout Hawke's Bay."