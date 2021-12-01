Help to get Covid vaccination certificate

Phil Christison of AI Furniture Removals gets help with his Covid vaccination certificate from Tararua REAP's Kerri Verwaayen in Dannevirke.

Since Friday, December 3, getting access to businesses, public facilities and services can require a Proof of Covid Double Vaccination Certificate.

For many people, particularly the elderly, this has caused panic.

"For most people, using the online portal is the fastest and easiest way to get a My Vaccine Pass," says Ministry of Health group manager national digital services Michael Dreyer.

"People without a smartphone or access to a computer can get their My Vaccine Pass by calling 0800 222 478 to request a My Vaccine Pass. Someone can call for a person on their behalf, but they must have their permission.

"For those that do call the 0800 number, we ask people to continue to be patient and kind to our staff as they assist with queries and help people generate their My Vaccine Pass. If you can't get through immediately please call back later.

"You can also visit one of the 400 pharmacies offering Covid vaccinations.

"If people go to a pharmacy to request a vaccine pass or call the 0800 number and ask for it to be emailed the process should take just a few minutes. If they call the 0800 number and ask for it to be posted that will take a few minutes to be processed, then the pass will be emailed to NZ Post, which will print and deliver it.

"We recommend people have their NHI number ready, but if they don't have it they'll be asked a few questions to confirm their identity – such as name and date of birth," he said.

Tararua REAP has been inundated with requests when it offered to help. Since Monday, their phone started ringing and they have been swamped, having to put on extra staff to cope with the demand.

They are happy to continue the service both in Dannevirke and Woodville but you must book a time at Tararua REAP in Dannevirke 06 374 6565 or at the Woodville I-site 06 376 0200.

When you go to your appointment, if you have them you need to take: a cellphone, proof of identity, eg. a driver's licence or birth certificate printed after 2003 or a current passport, an email address with user name and password.

If you do not have these Tararua REAP can work with you to resolve the issues. When successful the certificate will be laminated for you.

Phil Christison said the service provided by Tararua REAP was 300 per cent.

"They were helpful and efficient," he said.

He was really relieved because he knows in his business he will have to produce his certificate wherever he goes from now on.