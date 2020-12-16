Helicopter crash in Mahia likely caused by wire strike

The helicopter pilot who survived a crash in Mahia was taken to Gisborne Hospital. Photo / Gisborne Herald

A helicopter that crashed in rural Mahia on Wednesday is believed to have struck wires prior to the incident.

The pilot, a 43-year-old man, was the only person on board the helicopter when it crashed shortly after 6am.

A Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman said the man in his 40s remains in a stable condition in the High Dependency Unit.

The Robinson 44 helicopter was carrying out agricultural work at the time of the crash, according to the Rescue Coordination Centre NZ.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the helicopter is believed to have struck wires while flying near Mahia East Coast Rd, Mahia.

"As a result, it contacted the ground heavily," a CAA spokeswoman said.

The injured pilot was flown to Gisborne Hospital by the Hastings Rescue Helicopter with moderate injuries, but was later transferred to Waikato Hospital.

Local residents confirmed the crash happened on private property, south of Pongaroa Rd.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter, a first response vehicle and an ambulance attended the crash.

The CAA spokeswoman said an investigation is still ongoing with the cooperation with the two operators involved.

The crashed came less than 24 hours after Andrew Hamish Davidson, 60, and wife Lin Chen, 39, died in a helicopter crash near Kaikōura.

Two of their children were injured - including son Angus - along with a third child.