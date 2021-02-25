Helen Clark speaking at Craggy Range alongside tech leaders

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark will speak about the future of globalisation at Craggy Range's 9th annual speaker series on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Helen Clark is among the list of speakers to talk at Craggy Range's annual speaker series about where Hawke's Bay fits within the global sphere.

The End of Globalisation...The Pandemic That Split the World tomorrow is the Havelock North winery's 9th annual speaker series and a sell out of 300 people are expected to attend.

Craggy Range general manager Aaron Drummond said the series aimed to bring interesting thoughts and ideas to the region.

"Historically Craggy Range has a more global footprint than a lot of other wineries.

"We're certainly in the international space."

He said the winery had taken advantage of that to look at how regional New Zealand fits into the macro, globalised system and how local businesses could benefit from technology.

"Obviously we're honoured to have Helen Clark here.

"In terms of someone in NZ with a really good understanding of geopolitics and where New Zealand sits [she's it]."

The 9th annual speaker series, 'The End of Globalisation...The Pandemic That Split the World', is a sell out event with 300 people expect to attend. Photo / Hawke's Bay Tourism

The former Prime Minister of New Zealand also has extensive knowledge about where the country fits within the global system as the former administrator of the United Nations Development Programme.

Co-chairwoman of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, Clark is also well aware of the impacts of Covid-19 on global society.

The Covid-19 pandemic is believed to have accelerated a decline in the globalisation movement, with more countries shifting from cooperation and global trade towards self-interest and nationalism.

The event will explore whether this is a benefit or a curse for New Zealand as a "relatively insignificant export nation on the edge of the world" and what the path forward might look like.

Tech entrepreneurs Guy Horrocks and Jonty Kelt will also share their global experiences and knowledge of the tech world. Photo / Supplied

It will also feature "young tech entrepreneurs" Guy Horrocks and Jonty Kelt in conversation with Rob Fyfe.

A Hawke's Bay old boy, Kelt founded Fantail Ventures, a private equity firm that has invested in more than 50 technology companies.

He will share his knowledge of the tech world and how local businesses can benefit from this.

Horrocks, of Polar Bear Farm, the world's first commercial iPhone app company, will also share his knowledge of the tech world.

Drummond said a lot of the things they discuss might seem far removed from regional New Zealand, but in reality this wasn't necessarily the case.

"Part of their conversation will be about the fact that technology connects us – you can be in New Zealand [and part of this macro system]."

He said it wasn't difficult to attract speakers to the well-subscribed lunch.

"Who doesn't want to come to Hawke's Bay in summer?

"I think people don't need much of an excuse to visit us."

Most of those attending are from Hawke's Bay businesses, but many had flown from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, he said.