Health Board in talks to provide isolation support in Tararua

Mid-Central DHB has been in discussion with community organisations and local iwi to develop a community-based isolation and quarantine programme in the event Covid cases appear in the Tararua community.

But it is not looking at developing a regional Managed Isolation and Quarantine facility.

Covid-19 Programme Senior Responsible officer Deborah Davies said the programme, being called Community Supported Isolation and Quarantine (SIQ) was to provide welfare, wellbeing and health services to allow safe and secure isolation of close contacts and cases in the community.

"The programme has been developed to cater for people who are required to, but cannot for various reasons, isolate in their home."

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said that could mean anyone who was not able to self-isolate if they lived with someone who was vulnerable, or they lived in a large household.

That could also mean those who were unable to support themselves and their families while isolating at home, without assistance.

Davies said MidCentral DHB did own accommodation and one motel unit had been reserved, but the locations could not be disclosed for privacy and commercial confidentiality reasons.

"If necessary, active Covid-19 cases and security risks could be transferred to a Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facility site in Wellington."

She said the DHB was working in partnership with iwi leaders, Maori Health providers and a range of key community stakeholders to design a service that would support those isolating at home who might need help to access any service to support their health, welfare and wellbeing.

"This includes support from MDHB welfare teams, iwi, Pasifika and Civil Defence Emergency Management Welfare Groups across the MidCentral region."

The ministry spokesperson said safety from Covid-19 was a top priority, both for the individuals concerned, their families, and the community around them.