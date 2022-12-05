Hastings District Council buys CityFitness Gym building for $7.5 million. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings District Council has bought two inner city buildings to support future development opportunities in relation to the arts and culture precinct on Heretaunga St East.

HDC purchased the property currently occupied by CityFitness Gym at 340 Heretaunga St East, opposite the Toitoi Municipal Building, and beside the building earmarked to be developed into the Hawke’s Bay Collection, Storage, Research and Archive Centre.

The council has also purchased the former church building at 305 Heretaunga St East, adjoining the Municipal Building.

While both purchases were unbudgeted and financed through debt funding, the CityFitness Gym building cost HDC $7.5 million, and the former church cost the council $1m.

When the community was consulted on the future of the Opera House, Plaza, and Municipal Building in 2016, the feedback led to a vision for these buildings and the surrounding area to become an arts precinct, catering for a range of activities from music and dance to theatre and culinary.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the purchases were a strategic decision to help achieve that vision.

“Our council’s long-term aspirations for this area of the city are for it to be an arts and culture hub, driving increased vibrancy and vitality in our city.

“Acquiring these properties is an intergenerational opportunity to support our community’s vision for Toitoi, giving us options for any future development in this area that supports that vision.

The Hastings mayor said the purchasing of the building is not so much about the now, rather it’s thinking about the future for the children and grandchildren of Hastings.

“When the opportunity arose to buy these buildings, we could see their potential to be a real asset in the future,” Hazlehurst said.

While no definite plans were made for these buildings, they offered potential space for expanded arts and culture activities, as well as commercial ones such as conferences and other events sometime in the future.

“Across the road from Toitoi the Wesley Methodist Church is building its new community centre and that will have spaces that can be hired for meeting and conferences – these buildings give us more options to add to that,” Mrs Hazlehurst said.

CityFitness has a long-term lease with 12 years yet to run, and income from the lease will largely service the debt and operational costs over that time.

The council will work through future use opportunities for 305 Heretaunga St East in the coming months and will report on progress and options.







