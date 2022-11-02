Hawke's Bay Community Choir musical director Tevivi Daniels steers the musical path of his fine singers.

The Century Theatre at Napier's MTG may have undergone earthquake strengthening, but will the roof stay in place when the HB Community Choir and the HB Community Orchestra combine to perform a concert next month?

The CommUNITY concert is the brainchild of the HB Community Orchestra conductor Charlotte van Asch, who visited the choir a few months ago to listen to the type of music they sing.

"She then asked our leader, Tevivi Daniel, and the choir members whether we would be keen to put on a concert together," says long term HB Community Choir member Cathy Kingston.

Charlotte applied for a grant from Napier City Creative Communities, which was successful.

"We were all very keen because with Covid, our numbers attending were seriously dwindling and those of us left were singing with masks on — not a pleasant practice, but we needed to keep us all safe."

Now in its 12th year, Cathy says the choir is a fun group and the concert will be a fun-filled afternoon of music and song.

"We didn't want to have to abandon the weekly get together, and we attend for the joy of singing.

"With the grant being successful, we are now busy rehearsing, advertising and promoting the combined concert, which will feature items from the choir alone, the orchestra alone, and the two groups performing together."

The Hawke's Bay Community Choir started with an introductory singing workshop, followed by regular meetings in the Clive Hall. The first director was Chelsea Savaiinea, who used her guitar to accompany the singing.

"Right from the start, the choir concentrated on music from around the world, learning songs with the help of word sheets projected on to the wall," Cathy says.

Tevivi Daniel became the next director, with ukulele and piano accompaniments added to guitar. Songs are also sung a capella and often four-part songs for soprano, alto, tenor and bass are taught.

"Numbers of attendees fluctuate between 25 and 50, including a core of regular members. Everyone is welcome — all ages, genders and cultures."

In the past, the group has sung at markets, rest homes and choir festivals. Cathy says the choir is well known for its ability to project a joyful presentation, without being bound to reading from the book in front of them.

"In fact, the motto is 'sing for joy' and this is evident in the choice of music and presentation."

The Hawke's Bay Community Orchestra was formed seven years ago and fills the gap in the community music scene after the closing of the long-running Sinfonietta.

Now held at St Peter's church in Hastings on Saturday mornings, the orchestra is an enthusiastic group of regular members playing strings and wind instruments, rehearsing a range of music from classical to more contemporary arrangements.

Custodian of the music library of the earlier Sinfonietta, and one of the three orchestras run by the Hawke's Bay Orchestral Society, the orchestra is slowly growing in numbers and hopes to continue to attract new adult players, Charlotte says.

"Players who are getting back to playing orchestral instruments, taking up a second instrument, or starting from scratch, are welcome to come along and find out if this community musical activity is right for you."

■ The Details:

What CommUNITY concert

When: Saturday, December 3, 2pm

Where: Century Theatre, MTG

Info: Tickets $10 each. Available online at store.mtghawkesbay.com or at the MTG.