NBHS basketball player and new Hawks signing Zoram Smiler. Photo / Warren Buckland

Zoram Smiler had a basketball in his hands when he took his first steps.

That might be a slight exaggeration, but the 17-year-old from Flaxmere was always destined to be good at the sport he loved.

Now he’s achieved a childhood dream, signing with the Taylor Hawks for the 2024 National Basketball League season.

“I had a ball in my hands when I started walking,” the point guard said of just how much his family loved the sport.

“I feel pretty excited, and I am just glad I made the team.”

The Year 13 student played for Hastings Boys’ High School’s junior and senior A teams before he moved to Napier Boys’ High School this year and joined the Senior A team.

Hawks assistant coach Kaine Hokianga said Smiler had represented Hawke’s Bay in every age group.

“Zoram is continuously developing his skill set and understanding to higher levels each year.”

When selected into the Hawks team for the 2023 3x3 Cup, he demonstrated his ability to apply his skills at the SalsNBL level.

“We look forward to seeing him make the most of his opportunities as part of the Taylor Hawks this year.”

Smiler has only recently got out of a moon boot after rolling his ankle.

Taylor Hawks general manager Jarrod Kenny said he hadn’t let the injury to his ankle stop him from doing what he loved.

“It has been a pleasure to have Zoram a part of the team this preseason. Despite recent setbacks with injury he continues to come in and work hard at the things he can do and take control of his development.

“After playing with Zoram at the 3x3 Cup, I know he is capable of playing at this level. Going up against quality teammates at practice will only give him more confidence for when his opportunity presents itself.”

Zoram Smiler's risen through the Hawke's Bay age group teams to earn his first contract. Photo / Warren Buckland

Smiler joins teammates Isaiah Moore, Jackson Ball, Jacob Murphy, Jordan Ngatai, Josh Roberts, Keanu Rasmussen, Kobe Kara, Tanae Lavery and Tommy Fergusson with more signings to be announced soon.

