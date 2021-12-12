Hawke's Bay's weekend of crashes: Four crashes, eight injuries, three seriously injured

St John Ambulance assessed more than half a dozen injuries from crashes over the weekend. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay has had a weekend of crashes, with four resulting in eight people being injured, a majority of whom were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital for injuries.

Police and St John Ambulance attended all four incidents and fire and emergency services were there to assist.

The most serious of the crashes occurred at Hawke's Bay Speedway, Meeanee, at 9.05pm on Saturday.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called after a crash on the track, in which the stock car driver was injured.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said they assessed and treated one patient in a serious condition who was transported to Waikato Hospital via helicopter.

Fire and emergency services said the driver was trapped, and they were there to help extricate him.

Police also attended a single-car crash in Haumoana at 3.32pm on Saturday.

The spokesman said one person suffered moderate injuries and three had minor injuries.

Emergency services also attended a crash involving a vehicle that had been driving off-road near the Tutaekuri River, Waiohiki, at around 8pm on Saturday.

Two ambulances assessed and treated two patients in a serious condition who were transported to Hawke's Bay hospital.

The last crash occurred in Havelock North at around 11.20pm on Saturday.

Police received reports of a car crashing into a pole, and partially blocking the road at the intersection of Porter Dr, Joll Rd, and Campbell St in Havelock North.

No power outages were caused as services are all underground in this area.

One person in moderate condition was treated and transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.