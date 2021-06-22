Hawke's Bay's Waimārama Rd cycleway damaged in heavy rain

Heavy rain over the past few days caused scouring and surface damage to parts of the track. Photo / Hastings District Council

Heavy rain over the past few days caused scouring and surface damage to parts of the track. Photo / Hastings District Council

The recently opened Waimārama Rd cycleway will be temporarily closed after being damaged during heavy rain.

Hastings District Council said on Tuesday that intense rain over the past three days had caused scouring and surface damage on some sections, including boardwalk sections of the track.

The cycleway will be temporarily closed for minor repairs along with the remainder of construction works once the track has dried, to allow machinery access without causing further damage.

The council said the work would be completed "as soon as possible" and will be paid for within the existing budget provision.

The track is expected to reopen within the next fortnight.

The 2.5km limestone trail between Te Mata Road and Craggy Range Winery officially opened last Thursday.