Hawke's Bay's spring scorcher chased by a cool breeze

In the depths of spring, it's cloudy and warm in Hawke's Bay. Pictured, a person racing the rain, around Marine Pde Napier. Photo / Ian Cooper

Get set to bring out your togs and tongs as mother nature smiles upon the region this week - at least to begin with.

MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said the week would start off warm with Monday's high hitting 25 degrees Celsius, with the overnight low expected to be between 9C and 10C in Napier and Hastings.

"High cloud is coming and moving across the West Coast on Sunday, and spots of rain can be expected overnight, but not heavy.

"Rain is expected on Monday morning, but set to clear through the afternoon."

Tuesday will be Hawke's Bay's 'this is how we do spring' day, with highs of 23C and 24C in Hastings and Napier and overnight lows of 10C in both cities.

"It will be fine, really bright, and warm."

But, brace yourselves, because a drop in temperature is expected for Wednesday.

"Southerly is going to hit the region, bringing the cold air back."

The highs are expected to be 15C and 16C in Hastings and Napier with overnight lows expected to be 8C and 9C.

"Cloudy periods are expected for Thursday and Friday, with rain on Friday."

The highs on both days are expected to hover around 17C with overnight lows of 9C.

"It will be steady, but not heavy, rainfall on Friday mainly from morning until mid-morning."

MetService urged people to enjoy the sunny days while they lasted.

"We're still in the depths of spring so expect fast moving lows and brief periods of settled weather to be frequent additions to our weather maps over the coming weeks. So, enjoy the sunny weather when it's nice; the storms will return."