His daughter, Isla, will be 3 soon.

“I know a lot of places say you can’t have balance, the [hospitality] industry says you can’t have balance,” Lillico says.

He says the pressure of the industry is not always sustainable for family or mental health.

“I’ve worked in restaurants where I do 100 hours a week... and it’s a young man’s game.”

By shutting his doors at 4.30pm, the father-of-one can go home, cook dinner, do bath time, and read his daughter a bedtime story.

He said at the peak of a hospitality career “you [have to] do something for yourself”.

Oak Estate restaurant owners Simon and Emma Lillico with daughter Isla who is turning 3 in August. Photo / Warren Buckland�

Lillico says the cost of living crisis is hurting the hospitality sector.

“It’s a period where restaurants are struggling.

“If you went around and talked to a lot of places, they would say they’re struggling compared to what they have been.”

Despite this financial pressure, the chef says he is not willing to sacrifice time with his family.

“It comes down to a monetary thing at the end of the day. Sometimes, yeah, I’d love to open more nights and make more money. But at what cost? You’re sacrificing your own time in your own life to make an extra dollar.”

Instead, the restaurant is only open once a month for his ‘world series dinners’.

Including 82 tables and a long waitlist, these dinners are already sold out for the winter period.

Lillico describes his cooking as heavily flavour-driven and a little bit rustic.

Eva Kershaw is a University of Canterbury journalism student.