Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay’s Oak Estate cellar door and restaurant chef doesn’t offer a regular dinner service

Hawkes Bay Today
By Eva Kershaw
2 mins to read
Oak Estate restaurant owners Simon and Emma Lillico with daughter Isla. Photo / Warren Buckland

Oak Estate restaurant owners Simon and Emma Lillico with daughter Isla. Photo / Warren Buckland

Chef Simon Lillico is not offering a regular dinner service at his restaurant, instead choosing to prioritise time with his wife and young daughter.

“All my friends who are chefs... they look at me as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today