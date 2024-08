Oak Estate restaurant owners Simon and Emma Lillico with daughter Isla. Photo / Warren Buckland

Chef Simon Lillico is not offering a regular dinner service at his restaurant, instead choosing to prioritise time with his wife and young daughter.

“All my friends who are chefs... they look at me as the crazy one that I don’t do [dinners].”

Simon and Emma Lillico have run the Oak Estate cellar door and restaurant in Hawkes Bay’s Bridge Pa triangle for the past three years.

The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and while he accepts bookings for large group dinners, Lillico does not provide a nightly walk-in dinner service.

But his reasoning is simple: “I want to be present.”