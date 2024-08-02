“I’ve worked in restaurants where I do 100 hours a week... and it’s a young man’s game.”
By shutting his doors at 4.30pm, the father-of-one can go home, cook dinner, do bath time, and read his daughter a bedtime story.
He said at the peak of a hospitality career “you [have to] do something for yourself”.
Lillico says the cost of living crisis is hurting the hospitality sector.
“It’s a period where restaurants are struggling.
“If you went around and talked to a lot of places, they would say they’re struggling compared to what they have been.”
Despite this financial pressure, the chef says he is not willing to sacrifice time with his family.
“It comes down to a monetary thing at the end of the day. Sometimes, yeah, I’d love to open more nights and make more money. But at what cost? You’re sacrificing your own time in your own life to make an extra dollar.”