A deer has been euthanised after it jumped a fence and ran on to the runway of Hawke’s Bay Airport in Napier on Friday morning.

Police said they were tipped off that a deer was running in the middle of the road in Tamatea about 7.15am.

Then, just before 8.30am, they were told the deer was now at the airport.

The deer then left the runway area and was seen heading into farmland away from the airport.

Animal Control was called, and the deer was euthanised.