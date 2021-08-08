Hawke's Bay's Monday winter blast: Maximum temp down to single figures

Andrew Torrens makes the most of the weekend weather, before it turned nasty on Sunday. Torrens was competing in the Cyclocross Hawke's Bay's event at Paritua Vineyard and Winery. Photo / Ian Cooper

Andrew Torrens successfully negotiates a creek crossing during Cyclocross Hawke's Bay's - CXHB - event at Paritua Vineyard and Winery, Bridge Pa. Photo / Ian Cooper

A snow warning is in place for the Napier-Taupō highway on Monday morning as the region faces a cold, windy start to the week.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said the region was facing a maximum high of 9C on Monday, as mild north-westerlies were replaced by strong, cold southerlies on Sunday evening. Showers can also be expected on Monday.

A snow warning on the Desert Rd had been extended to the Napier-Taupō highway, from 1am Monday. The Kaweka and Ruahine Ranges could see snow on Sunday night.

A wind watch warning is also in place for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, with strong gusts expected in exposed places.

A deep low was spreading across the country, meaning changes in temperatures in several regions. After glorious conditions on Saturday and Sunday, showers arrived in many parts of the region on Sunday afternoon.

Hastings and Napier didn't quite reach the anticipated 20C highs predicted on Saturday, with Hastings recording 18C and Napier 1C cooler.

The good news is that the cold shouldn't last too long, with things expected to "brighten up" from Tuesday on, Bellam said.

Weatherwatch.co.nz said the coldest air would move in overnight on Sunday with windy westerlies building ahead of the low front and gale to severe gale southerlies kicking in behind it, especially around Cook Strait regions and the eastern North Island on Monday.

"Snow of 1cm or less may mix in with rain showers... It's possible some pockets may get 1 to 5cm if the right conditions prevail."