Former deputy Patrice O'Connor coming back to Te Mata School for top job

Patrice O'Connor has been appointed as Te Mata School's new principal. Photo / Wairarapa Times Age

A former deputy head of Te Mata School is coming back as its new principal.

Te Mata School Board chairman Greg Wills said Patrice O'Connor has been appointed as the school's new principal, replacing Mike Bain who left in May to take up the role of principal at Wellesley College in Wellington.

Bain had led Te Mata School in Havelock North for 18 years.

O'Connor worked alongside Bain as deputy principal at Te Mata School from 2010 to 2016.

''During her time here she was instrumental in instigating, developing and implementing the collaborative learning practice that is embedded in our school today,'' Wills said.

O'Connor had returned to her home region of Wairarapa in 2017 where she had been the much-loved principal of Greytown School.

Wills said O'Connor was a "dedicated and passionate educator with more than 20 years of experience across both primary and early childhood education".

"We were impressed with her clarity of vision for education, based heavily on up to date research, her beliefs and alignment to our school values and her proven ability to lead from the front.

"We will be welcoming Patrice to Te Mata School at the beginning of term one next year and she is looking forward to reacquainting herself with our school and our fantastic community."

Heather Wilkie continues as acting principal, supported by deputy principals Kirsty Panapa, Alice Horne and Sam Chatfield.