Hawke's Bay's hot weather coming to an end

Get the washing out now, because the week of hot temperatures comes to an end on Friday and there may be showers on Saturday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

A relief to some and sad news for others; Hawke's Bay temperatures are set to drop by at least 10 degrees after a period of temperatures in the 30s.

Today will be hot again: Napier is forecast to hit 30C, Hastings 33C, Wairoa 32C and Waipukurau 29C.

MetService Meteorologist Andy Best said the Hastings high was eight to nine degrees above the average for this time of year.

By 10am, it was 25.6C in Napier, 22.3C in Hastings and 27C in Wairoa.

But the hot weather is soon coming to an end and Best said temperatures would drop by about 10 degrees.

Best said the change would be caused by a southerly flow currently moving up the South Island.

It will mean temperatures start to cool by tonight, with an overnight temperature of 13C in Napier, Hastings and Wairoa and an even cooler 11C in Waipukurau.

On Friday, Napier and Hastings will be 20C and Wairoa and Waipukurau 17C.

Alongside the cooler temperatures, cloud can be expected and morning showers are possible in coastal areas on Saturday before fine spells in the afternoon.

The cooler temperatures continue throughout the weekend: low teens for Napier and Hastings and upper teens for Waipukurau and Wairoa.

Meanwhile, because of "ongoing high water usage throughout January and prolonged hot, dry weather", Hastings District Council has introduced level 4 water restrictions in Waimārama.

The council's three waters manager Brett Chapman said the level 4 restriction meant there was a total ban on sprinklers and hoses and the restrictions would apply to all homes within the Waimārama township that are connected to the public water supply.

"Springs are the main source of water supply to the coastal town and have come under pressure over the busy summer period. We are implementing the restrictions to ensure the supply does not exceed Hawke's Bay Regional Council regulations which limit the amount of water council can draw to maintain reservoir levels."

The council is urging Waimārama residents and visitors to ensure water is used for domestic purposes only, and to heed advice about water-saving measures to reduce usage within the home. He said staff would be undertaking daily surveillance to ensure residents are complying with restrictions.

"Whilst a strict irrigation ban is in place under level 4, which includes watering gardens and lawns, we will extend this to the washing of boats if there are indications that reductions in use are not sufficient. The irrigation ban applies to all users regardless of whether they are metered or not."

The remainder of the Hastings district is currently at level 2 water restrictions, which mean hoses and sprinklers can only be used between 6am and 8am and 7pm to 9pm every second day – at odd-numbered homes on odd days and even-numbered homes on even days.

A step up in water restrictions, from level 2 to level 3, may be instigated across all Hastings District Council supplies if more is not done to conserve water during the dry months ahead.

The council has applied changes to the watering programme for its parks and gardens to ensure that council operations "play their part" in reducing community consumption.