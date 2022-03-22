Hawke's Bay's rain radar. Photo / MetService

Three rural roads have been closed in Wairoa, as Hawke's Bay's heavy rain warning remains in place from 10am today to noon on Thursday.

The roads closed in Wairoa District were Heath and Kotare Road, at Low Level Bridge due to flooding and Ruakituri Road, at 19.1km is closed due to flooding/slips.

Wairoa District Council said staff and contractors were out and about inspecting the roads and busy clearing up the debris on the roads.

Caution was advised when travelling around as there was still some surface flooding.

Chief executive officer Kitea Tipuna said staff were monitoring the situation, and while the rain had eased more was expected to come.

MetService forecast 100 to 130 mm of rain to accumulate, but 130 to 200mm north of Napier.

Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h are expected.

Surface flooding in Marewa in February. Surface flooding is possible today and tomorrow. Photo / Warren Buckland

Further heavy rain is likely from Thursday afternoon to Friday and the warning could be extended, especially about the Wairoa District.

MetService said that the rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HB CDEM) was monitoring and preparing for potential impacts of the weather event.

Group Controller Ian Macdonald said HB CDEM had moved to a 'Monitoring' mode of operation on Wednesday morning due to the uncertainty of the weather situation.

"We're urging residents in Hawke's Bay to be prepared for heavy rain," he said.

"We have spoken to MetService and their advice is that the situation is complex with a great deal of uncertainty, but heavy rain in Hawke's Bay is possible, with the potential for continued rain and swells into the weekend."

He said with that in mind HB CDEM were monitoring the regional situation and preparing to coordinate an effective and efficient emergency response if required.

"Based on the latest advice from Hawke's Bay Regional Council engineers, using current rainfall forecasts and modelling, we are expecting around an annual (one-in-one year) weather event from areas in Napier to Wairoa."

He said all of the major rivers were in good condition with river mouths open, and all councils in the region had put Business Continuity Planning (BCP) measures in place, including checking and preparing stormwater systems and drainage pumps, and informing vulnerable communities.

He added councils in the impact areas had put staff on standby for their Incident Management Teams.

"At this stage we're not anticipating the need to activate the Group Emergency Coordination Centre or the need for significant evacuations.

"Everyone in Hawke's Bay should keep up-to-date with the forecast and conditions over the next few days."