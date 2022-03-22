A fresh artist image of what the solar farm will look like when complete. Photo / Supplied

Plans for a huge $35 million solar farm next to the runway at Hawke's Bay Airport are back on track.

A fresh artist image of the proposal was released this week after the airport announced it had teamed up with Trustpower, to build the solar farm, which will feature 52,000 panels.

The airport unveiled the ambitious proposal in 2020 as part of its goal to become the first carbon-neutral airport in New Zealand.

Pending resource consents and any building delays, it is hoped construction will begin in 2024 with the solar farm operational in 2025, with the project estimated to cost between $30 million and $35 million.

The airport initially teamed up with Central Hawke's Bay power company Centralines but it is understood Centralines withdrew - meaning delays in finding a new patner.

The solar farm will be built across a vacant 30.8ha west of the runway.

Because of the land's proximity to the runway there are strict restrictions on what it can be used for.

The farm's 52,000 solar panels will provide enough renewable energy to power between 5000 and 6000 households a year.

The site of the proposed solar panel farm to the west of the airport's runway. Photo / Supplied

Those panels will power most of the airport's operations but will also help it make money by potentially providing energy for other properties and users in the region.

"We can now move ahead with next steps of the project, which will ultimately help us achieve our vision of carbon neutrality by 2030," said Wendie Harvey, Hawke's Bay Airport Board chairwoman.

Harvey said the project and partnership with Trustpower supported the airport's "commitment to safeguarding the future and creating the long-term resilience and sustainability of airport land".

The airport development will be Trustpower's first solar energy project.

Trustpower chief executive David Prentice said it was an exciting development.

"We are excited to be part of this important development in Hawke's Bay and look forward to working with our partners to deliver locally sourced renewable energy to the region."

The next stage of the project includes seeking resource consent for the construction and operation of the farm and community consultation.