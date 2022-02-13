Vaccine passes and masks are required for anyone coming onto the EIT campus.

EIT has confirmed that a case of COVID-19 was on the Hawke's Bay campus on February 8 and 9.

The case was included in the Ministry of Health update on Sunday.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman has confirmed that all contact tracing has been completed and close and casual contacts have been informed.

The HBDHB spokesperson said they were advised of a positive case over the weekend, a student who attends EIT Hawke's Bay.

The spokesperson said the EIT campus is not regarded as a Location of Interest because all close contacts can be readily identified.

"EIT's Contact Tracing team has been initiated and working closely with Public Health and TEC," the statement reads.

EIT Chief Executive Chris Collins said EIT will remain open for on-site learning, with the affected classes moving online.

He was able to confirm that the Tairāwhiti and Auckland campuses and Regional Learning Centres have not been affected at all.

"Students and staff who have not been identified as close contacts may still come to EIT, but anyone who shows any symptoms should get tested immediately and then stay at home until they receive a negative result."

"The health and wellbeing of our students, staff and community is a top priority and we have appropriate public health measures and cleaning procedures in place," Collins said.