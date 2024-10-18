Then a limited number (300) physical copies of the compilation will be produced and given away to market the Hawke’s Bay artists, with all receiving a physical copy of the record.

The selected panel will be made up of current music industry representatives with a diverse backgrounds and perspectives and will be considering works that are produced to a high level, contribute to a cohesive collection that is representative of the Hawke’s Bay music scene and holistically meets the panel’s standards for the global music industry.

They are working on 10 songs for the album.

To be eligible you need to be an artist who is either from or has spent a proportionate amount of time in Hawke’s Bay, with the rights of all music and masters being owned by the artists.

All entries will be registered with APRA prior to submission. Your ISRC number needs to be included as part of your submission.

What about digital presence?

Each artist will need to release their track digitally or prior to or alongside the compilation release.

This will allow a shareable playlist to be created which can then be shared through HBMH’s online channels and are wanting to release some singles off the record via DRM (Digital Rights Managers NZ). The compilation record itself will not be released in any format other than vinyl.

Songs can be submitted that were produced from August 21, 2023–October 31, 2024.

For project timing dates, code of conduct and how you need to submit your music, email: hawkesbaymusichub@gmail.com



