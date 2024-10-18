Fancy your chances of having an original song included in possibly the best Hawke’s Bay’s compilation album?
Hawke’s Bay Music Hub is currently accepting submissions for Under the Sun Vol. 4 – Hawke’s Bay’s compilation album for 2024, which is to be launched in launched February 25.
So, if you’ve got your creative juices flowing, the hub can’t wait to hear what you’ve created.
The Backline Charitable Trust along with their funders Lion Foundation and Grassroots Trust Central, have initiated a project to produce a Hawke’s Bay compilation vinyl record. This is a showcase of Hawke’s Bay artists and will reflect the diversity and quality of new and established musicians producing original music in the region.
It’s a rare chance for up-and-coming artists to be featured alongside established acts and applicants are invited to submit one song, after which the judging panel will review the entries and select. The selected tracks will be mastered at Munki Studios in Wellington.