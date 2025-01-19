He won his second championship race from grid five and finished seventh in the third from grid 21 to win the title by three points. Stratford’s Josh Walsh beat defending champion Kyle Rowe of Palmerston North in a run-off for second.

“I decided not to look in my mirrors. I just went for it in the last race,” Ireland said.

Ireland’s national title came five years after he made his debut in the class, which he intends to remain in. His next outing at Meeanee will be in the Hawke’s Bay Championship on February 15.

While Ireland was chasing national title glory in Wellington, five Hawke’s Bay Championship titles were decided during the first of two Hawke’s Bay Speedway Club 60th Anniversary meetings at Meeanee on Saturday night.

Palmerston North rider Rob Miller and swinger Jaxon Hannan won the eight-crew Hawke’s Bay Sidecar Championship at Meeanee. Photo / John Faulkner

Whanganui-based, Hawke’s Bay-contracted Scott McIntosh won the 22-car Hawke’s Bay TQ Championship for the first time when he beat defending champion Duane Todd in the winner-takes-all 15-lap feature. Rapidly improving first-season driver Tom Steel completed the host-track podium with his third placing.

“That was my fifth meeting with the new car and it is performing well,” McIntosh said afterwards.

“I’m hoping it goes well again at the New Zealand Championship in Christchurch next weekend. I’ve had two cracks at that title in the past and didn’t qualify ... Qualifying will be the first goal,” McIntosh added.

Former New Zealand Superstock champion Jason Long won the 13-car Hawke’s Bay Super Saloon championship for the first time at the Onekawa Metal Recyclers-sponsored meeting.

Long took out the winner-takes-all 15-lap feature from Kihi Kihi’s Shaun Wade and Hawke’s Bay stalwart Grahame Strong. Long was fortunate a mechanical issue forced clubmate Grant Flynn out of the final when he held a comfortable lead with three laps remaining.

Flynn had earlier posted a 16.44s lap time in the feature. Wellingtonian Todd Moffat’s hopes of winning this title ended with a spectacular roll on lap three of the second heat.

Hawke’s Bay’s Quinn Ryan won the 26-car Hawke’s Bay Superstock Championship by six points from Gisborne’s Tyler James. Hawke’s Bay’s Ben Milne was a further six points back in third place.

Ryan produced an awesome drive to finish second from grid 23 in his first heat. He won his second heat from grid 11 and was second from grid five in his third.

Hot favourite and defending champion Brent Hackett of Whanganui retained his Hawke’s Bay Production Saloon Championship title with a six-point winning margin over Hawke’s Bay’s Dave Cartwright. Rotorua’s Justin Driver was a further two points back in third place.

Three victories from as many starts gave Palmerston North rider Rob Miller and swinger Jaxon Hannan the title in the eight-crew Hawke’s Bay Sidecar Championship. Rapidly improving Hawke’s Bay crew Lance Beets and Harley Simmons were second with two wins and a second.

Hawke’s Bay veteran Bill Napier and swinger Dylan Morgan were third with a win and two seconds.